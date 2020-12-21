

Jodi Lynne Courtney, age 56, life-long resident of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital following a brief illness.

Jodi was born in Tipton on Aug. 19, 1964. She was the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (Bardonner) Kendall.

On Nov. 7, 1981, she married Jeff Courtney and they shared 39 years of marriage together.

Jodi was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Elwood V.F.W. Post 5782. She was very active in the VFW Christmas Program and St. John’s Lutheran Church “Linen Cupboard.”

She was formerly employed at PAC, S & S Fire Apparatus and she retired from Clip Zone in 2013, where she was a shareholder and salon manager.

She enjoyed motorcycle riding with her husband and was a big Indianapolis Colts fan. Most of all she loved her family and especially her grandchildren.

Jodi is survived by her mother, Margaret Ann Kendall; husband, Jeff Courtney; two daughters, Krista (Brent) Scott and Katie (Zach) Abbott, all of Elwood; two sisters, Jill (Fred) Stage of Greentown and Julie (Greg) Conwell of Alexandria; brother, Rick (Sherry) Kendall of Elwood; grandchildren, Reece VanBlair, Averi Foust, Kendall Scott, Ella Foust, Grayson Scott, Izzach Ramsey, Marleigh Abbott and Maverick Abbott; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Michael) Neal of Mansfield, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Jodi was preceded in death by her father, Elmer C. Kendall; father- and mother- in-law, David and Barbara Courtney; and a niece, Holly Hare.

Funeral service celebrating Jodi’s life will be at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 22, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Burial will follow at the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood VFW Post 5782 .

