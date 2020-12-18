

KEMPTON – Marvin Lee Kemp, 73, of rural Kempton, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

Marvin was the son of Col. Joseph Arthur and Gloria Belle (Cressey) Kemp and was born on July 29, 1947 in Kokomo. As an “Army Brat”, Marvin lived many places growing up as the family followed his father’s U.S. Army career.

Marvin graduated from Kaiserslautern American High School in Germany in 1966 and then entered the U.S. Army where he served in Company A, 2nd Aviation Battalion during the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. He attended El Paso Community College in Colorado Springs, Colo. and Penn State University in Harrisburg, Penn. studying Psychology.

After college, Marvin had several jobs including working as a ranch hand in Arizona, artist and photographer in California and then as a groundskeeper and caregiver for his parents back in Indiana where he continued his artistic hobbies.

He is survived by his life partner, Diana Huffer; three brothers and one sister, Jay Allen Kemp and wife Rebecca of Colorado Springs, Rosanne Reed and husband Michael of Indianapolis, Joseph Earl Kemp and wife Pearl of Castaic, Calif. and Karl Kresse Kemp and wife Susie of Reelsville, Ind. Marvin also has several nieces and nephews, Shan, Jason, Christian, Jade, Paul, William, Montgomery, Steven, Matt, Derek, Russell, Rory, Kai, Amber, Ramona, Debbie, Jackie, Lydia, Gemma and Cali Rose.

A memorial service for Marvin is being planned for 2021. Details will be published once they have been made.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Kemp family.

Memorial donations in Marvin’s memory may be made to the Tipton American Legion, 129 N. Independence St., Tipton, IN 46072.