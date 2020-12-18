

SHARPSVILLE – Chad Andrew Hook, 40, Sharpsville, went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.

He was born Nov. 11, 1980, in Tipton, the son of Jimmy and Susan (Sallee) Hook. On April 3, 2004, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kokomo, he married Jamie Grimme who survives.

Chad was a 2000 graduate of Tipton High School. He was currently employed with IMMI in Westfield as an operations manager for last 20 years.

He loved going on vacations with his family. Chad was a member of Abundant Life Church and loved his family and the Lord. He was a passionate sports fan and avid LSU fan, fisherman and enjoyed going to his children’s sporting events. Chad will be remembered for his heart of gold.

Along with his wife Jamie, Chad is also survived by his children, Madison and Brayden Hook; parents, Jimmy and Susan Hook; sister, Ashley (Adam) Nicholson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ben (Elaine) Grimme; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Freida Sallee and Forest and Marjorie Hook; and mother-in-law, Brinda Grimme.

A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Sharpsville Cemetery with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chad Hook Memorial Fund (trust fund for his children).

Donations may be sent to Stout & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 218, Russiaville, IN 46979.

Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

