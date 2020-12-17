Harold W. Feldheiser



ALEXANDRIA – Harold W. “Bill” Feldheiser, 74, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 following a brief illness.

He was born on June 13, 1946 in Fort Wayne to Harold and Leota (Heiney) Feldheiser and was a graduate of Concordia High School, with the Class of 1964.

Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968 and was Honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He finished his service obligation in the Air National Guard.

He was an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Depart-ment for 21 years, retiring in 1993. Bill was also a regional director for Homeland Security.

He was a member of Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

Bill was a skilled wood carver and carpenter.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting, traveling, fishing in the Pacific and exploring caves.

Survivors include his wife, Janice (Engstrom) Feldhei-ser, whom he married Feb. 23, 1992; daughter, Rochelle (Tyson) Keyes of Auburn; son, Harold “Jason” (Crystal) Feldheiser of New Haven; two granddaughters, Mara Keyes and Morgan Feldheiser; mother, Leota Brown of Fort Wayne; brother, Richard Feldheiser of Ossian; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, David Feldheiser.

Services honoring Bill’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, Ind. 46001 with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Military honors will follow the services. Cremation will take place.

The family will receive friends after 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at Owens Funeral Home.

Current mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking while in attendance.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society on-line at donate3.cancer.org/? or the Altrusa Foundation Interna-tional of Muncie Inc., P.O. Box 656, Muncie, Ind. 47308-0656 or on-line at https://-munciealtrusa.org/contact/