MUNCIE – Rev John Constant died peacefully sleeping in his chair, with his wife, Fran, by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

He was born in Decatur, Ill., on Dec. 18, 1918.

He graduated from Decatur High school and received a BA Degree from Finlay College, Findlay Ohio; received a Bachelor of Divinity Degree from Wine-brenner Theological Sem-inary in Findlay and graduated with a Master of Divinity from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, Ill.

His pastorates included the First Presbyterian Church in Jonesboro, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Terre Haute, Community Presby-terian Church in Calumet City, Ill. and the Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Muncie.

Upon his retirement from St. Andrew, he served as interim pastor of the Re-deemer Presbyterian Church in Anderson, the First Presby-terian Church in Elwood, and First Presbyterian Church in Jonesboro.

John married Frances Constant Stough of Findlay in 1944. The couple had four children, Connie Constant Lorthridge, Sue Constant Brose, David Constant (deceased), and Mark Constant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth; brother, George; sister, Evelyn; and son, John David.

He volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital and served on the board of Habitat for Humanity.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church of Muncie, 2700 W. Moore Road., Muncie, Ind. 47304 or the John Constant Scholar-ship Fund, Hanover College, 359 Lagrange Road., Hanover, Ind. 47243, in his honor.

Private services will be held with entombment in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

