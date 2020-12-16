

TIPTON – Phil Owen Whelchel, 84, of Tipton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

He was born in Tipton on Jan. 17, 1936 to Englar Owen and Eunice Bernice (Moore) Whelchel.

Phil married Linda Kay Silence on June 25, 1960. She preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2014. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Linda.

Those who were around Phil knew he loved being with his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with Linda feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. Phil never met a stranger and loved to tell stories and good jokes.

Phil was a Plastics Engineer at Delco Electronics in Kokomo retiring after 40 years.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and served as the church representative on the Mustard Seed board. Phil was very active in the Tipton Elks Lodge #1012, where he held several offices including Past Exalted Ruler and District Deputy. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Tipton, and Shiners’ International.

He is survived by two children, Marla Vandevender and husband David of Tipton and Karen Francis and husband David of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Cody Van-devender, and Megan Vandevender; a sister, Jean Moon of Kokomo; a sister-in-law, Jill Whelchel; and in-laws Leon and Colette Silence, Omi Silence and Diane Silence.

A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton with the Rev. Meriah Tigner presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton, Ind. 46072 or Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West Tipton, Ind. 46072.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Whelchel family.