

Melissa R. Bowyer, 49, of Noblesville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at I.U. Health – University Hospital in Indianapolis after a valiant battle with liver disease.

She was born Jan. 31, 1971 in Teaneck, N.J., to father, Charles W. Krick, and mother, Marianne V. (Henry) Krick.

Melissa was a 1989 graduate of Spotsylvania High School in Virginia, and she attended college for several years.

She married Elwood native, David A. Bowyer, on Oct. 5, 1996 at the First Baptist Church in Elwood. They shared 24 years of marriage and raised four kids together.

Melissa spent over 10 years as an insurance liaison at Corvel Corporation in Indianapolis.

When she wasn’t devoting her time to making memories with her family, she enjoyed crafting, scrap-booking, gardening, and going on photography outings as a member of the “Photo Squirrels”. Melissa and David especially loved showing their love through music, and attended live concerts of every genre. Melissa will be remembered for her kindness, her wit, and especially for her strong holiday spirit: it wasn’t the holidays for Missy unless she was visiting Connor Prairie at Halloween or crafting homemade ornaments to give out at Christmas. She was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and the Indiana-polis Colts football teams, and she also enjoyed watching Purdue sports in support of her two children that attended Purdue. She liked reading and, when she wasn’t deeply immersed in a book, she enjoyed meeting authors and celebrities at conventions with her family. Melissa loved going to the beach and spending time near the ocean. More than anything, she was a clever, quick-witted, and loving wife, daughter, mother, and sister who will be greatly missed.

Melissa’s family includes her mother, Marianne V. Krick of Noblesville; husband, David A. Bowyer of Nobles-ville; four children, Matthew J. Rose of Indianapolis, Kelsey E. Bowyer of Lafayette, Jesse M. Bowyer of Noblesville, and Jacob T. Bowyer of Noblesville; and sister, Jennifer L. Krick of Indianapolis.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Charles W. Krick.

A Life Celebration Memor-ial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the memorial service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. The family asks that visitors wear bright colors and casual clothing to honor Melissa’s vibrant and casual nature. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Liver Foundation through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.