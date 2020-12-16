Fred Junior Roller

Sept. 30, 1929 –

Dec. 10, 2020

Fred “Jim” Junior Roller, 91, of Elwood, went to be with The Lord on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home in Magnolia, Texas.

He was born Sept. 30, 1929 in Elwood, to Harry and Mildred (Van Horn) Roller.

He served our country in the U.S. Army.

He formerly worked many years at Air Foil Textron (ExCello) in Elwood prior to it closing.

He was a life time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Elwood.

Fred enjoyed being on the Frankton Police Department as a volunteer deputy for many years, as well as helping out in events around his community.

In his younger days, he loved racing with his brother, Lawrence.

His favorite sports were football, racing and being on the phone with his racing buddy, Punk Bannon.

Fred loved being able to enjoy time with his grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Leanna (Lehman) Roller of Magnolia, Texas; daughter, Rebecca (Sam) Posas of Magnolia, Texas; three grandsons, Todd Mahoney (Michael Anne), Tyler Mahoney (Chelsea), and Fred Samuel Posas (Danielle); seven great-grandchildren, Ser-rena, Dade (Katlin) Lisadawn, Trenton, Kasten, Trevor and Paige; two great-great-great-grandbabies, Miss Charlie and Baby due in January 2021; his sister, Helen (Roller) Bannon of Elwood; several nieces and nephews; and three bonus children, Butch Groover, Don Groover and Mary Harris.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry Joe Roller; sister and brothers.

A memorial of Fred’s life will be at a later date and will rest in Texas.

In loving memory!