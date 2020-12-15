

Sharon R. WIlson, 74, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville following an extended illness.

Sharon was born in Anderson on Jan. 7, 1946, to the late Harry and Fontella (Garman) Poynter.

On Feb. 2, 1968, she married Ronald Wilson and they shared 52 years of marriage together.

Sharon and Ron enjoyed trips to Kentucky. She loved to walk the trails and go fishing. They both loved the outdoors together.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Ronald WIlson of Elwood and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Fontella Poynter; two brothers, Harry and Bob Poynter and two sisters, Joyce Luecke and Donna Poynter.

There will be no services. Cremation was chosen and burial of her cremains will be in the K. of P. & I.O.O.F. Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Sharon and serve the Wilson family.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com