

Roberta E. Graham, 83, of Elwood and formerly of Frankton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living following an extended illness.

Roberta was born in Frankton on Nov. 17, 1937, to the late Leroy and Alliene (Reveal) Metcalfe.

She was married to Fred Graham and they shared 26 years of marriage together before he passed away on Aug. 25, 1994.

Roberta retired from Fort Benjamin Harrison after 36 plus years of service.

She was a faithful member of Main Street Wesleyan Church.

Roberta is survived by her friend, LeeAnn Graham of Elwood; stepson, Fred Graham; stepdaughter, Glenda Gaylord; several stepgrandchildren and step- great grandchildren.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Alliene Metcalfe and her husband, Fred Graham.

Funeral services celebrating Roberta’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with the Revs. Ron and Tim Becker officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date in the K. of P. and I.O.O.F. Cemetery next to her husband.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street Wesleyan Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com