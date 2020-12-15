

Mary H. Bannon, 61, a life- long resident of Elwood, passed away on Sunday Dec. 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her parents home.

Mary was born in Elwood on Aug. 26, 1959, to John and Helen (Roller) Bannon.

She graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1978.

Mary was employed at WalMart in Noblesville for more than 18 years.

She enjoyed listening to Elvis music and was a huge Tweety Bird fan. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her parents, John and Helen Bannon of Elwood; son, Robert (Micki) Burton of Anderson; grandchildren, Alanna Burton, Levi Burton and Aysha Burton; step- grandchildren, Dresden Clifton and Holly Michaels; three sisters, Mildred Barnhouse of Muncie, Lavone Bannon of Elwood and Naomi Keller of Alexandria; three brothers, John Bannon, John Ray Bannon and Bert Bannon of Elwood, and several nieces and nephews

Funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Chaplin Karen Weldy officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

