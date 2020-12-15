

Jeannette “Angel” Large, 48, of Frankton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born in Ulysses, Kan., Feb. 23, 1972, to John and Sherry (Bronnenberg) Capshaw.

On July 4, 2000, she married William Large.

She formerly worked for Progressive Plastics.

She is survived by her parents, John and Sherry Capshaw of Elwood; husband, William Large of Frankton; daughter, Rebecca Large of Frankton; three sons, Johnny Mikesell, Shane Mikesell and Colton Large, all of Elwood; four grandchildren, Emily, Bentley, Zadin and Mariah Mikesell; two brothers, Johnny Cap-shaw of Anderson and Adam Shortridge of Summitville; sister, Jennifer Dunham of Terre Haute; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Capshaw.

Funeral service celebrating Angel’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com