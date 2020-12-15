

Jean Morris, 87, of Tipton, died at home at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1933, in Tipton to Lloyd and Genevieve (Cage) Morris.

On May 24, 1958, he married Florence Ley and she preceded him in death on Sept. 25, 1982.

Jean graduated from Tipton High School, class of 1952.

He was a petroleum driver for Co-Op in Tipton, retiring in 1988.

Jean was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church and St John’s Usher Club. Jean was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th degree Knight.

Jean grew up coaching several sports over the years. On his 72nd birthday, he bowled a perfect 300 game. Jean could often be seen cruising around Tipton on his golf cart stopping to talk to his many friends along the way.

He is survived by his three children, Cheryl Young, Kenny Morris and wife Doris, Steve Morris and wife Becky, all of Tipton; and his companion, Scarlet Lesko of Tipton. Jean was well loved by his 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jean is also survived by his extended family, Harold Ley, Barbara Schinlaub, Rozella Voss and Kathy and Yancey Phillips.

He was preceded in death by a step-brother, Jim Schinlaub and his in-laws, Art and Myrtle Ley.

Jean’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Goth and Pastor Travis Morrisett presiding. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. until the time of service with a Rosary service at 12:45 p.m.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Jean’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions in Jean’s honor may be made to the building fund at St. John the Baptist Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072 or American Cancer Society Relay for Life in honor of Florence Morris, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.