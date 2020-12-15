James H. Boruff



James H. “Jim” Boruff, 88, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at his home alongside family members after an extended illness.

He was born Oct. 9, 1932 in Corryton, Tenn., the son of Jamerson S. and Bonnie (Dezearn) Boruff.

Jim was a 1951 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

He married the love of his life, Judith L. Hardebeck on April 6, 1953, and they shared over 64 years of marriage together until her passing in 2017.

Jim proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

He worked in production at Delco Remy in Anderson for over 40 years, and he retired in 1991.

Jim was a simple, quiet, and hardworking man who always put his family first. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and camping. Jim and Judy liked to spend quality time together watching the hummingbirds in their backyard. He also liked to work puzzles and read, especially western stories and mysteries. More than anything, Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.

Jim’s family includes four sons, Michael (wife Julie) Boruff of Peoria, Ariz., Brian (wife Shelly) Boruff of Alexandria, Roger (wife Debbie) Boruff of Elwood, and Andy (wife Joy) Boruff of Tipton; sister, Joann Williams of Noblesville; brother, Ronald (wife Darlene) Boruff of Elwood; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with another expected soon; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Boruff; three sisters, Madonna Boruff, Phyllis Morris, and Mary Kay Greenwood; two brothers, Roy Boruff and Wayne Boruff; and infant son, Steven Boruff in 1957.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated, and burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood alongside his wife.

