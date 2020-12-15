

FOREST – Charles Edward Townsend, 89, of Forest, passed away on the family farm of natural causes on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born June 4, 1931, in Tipton County, to Shelby and Sylvia (Gordon) Townsend. On March 11, 1955, he married Hazel Pearson and she preceded him in death on Sept. 18, 2019.

Charles graduated from Prairie Township High School and served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He farmed his entire life and loved the hard work that it took. He enjoyed baling hay and owned the second round baler in the State of Indiana. He also enjoyed cutting wood, raising livestock, the farm cats, his 1968 green Chevy truck and drinking coffee.

Survivors include his children, Kevin (Brenda) Townsend and Lisa (Steve) Lorenz; son-in-law, Kevin Bridgewater; grandchildren, Jessica (Peter) Bridgewater, Kevin Kyle Townsend, Kaitlin (Ross) Carter and Ian Lorenz; great-grandson, Canaan Ross Carter; sister, Rosemary (Howard) Leckrone; and brother, Joe Townsend.

In addition to his wife, Hazel Townsend, he was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; daughter, Marcia Bridgewater; and sister, Anna Mae Townsend.

Private graveside services will be at St. Paul Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.