

Annabell Petro, 82, a life- long resident of Elwood, passed away on Monday Dec. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Elwood on June 10, 1938, to the late Harold and Marie (Kelsey) Arnold.

On Jan. 26, 1977, she married Robert J. Petro and they shared 28 years of marriage together.

Annabell was a 1956 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

She retired in 1995, from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service.

Annabell loved seeing her grandchildren, playing Bingo and going to the casino with her friends and sister.

Annabell is survived by two daughters, Laurie (Mark) Benefiel of Anderson and Leslie Deitchman of Fishers; one son, Nick (Marckel) Long of Greentown; four stepchildren, Mike Petro, Sherri (Alan) Carr, Stacy (Brian) Hall, and John (Chandra) Petro; grandchildren, Lindsey Epperson, Justin Benefiel, Kelly (Rob) Stahly, Kyle (Amy) Deitchman, Joe Deitchman, Jenny Deitch-man, Eric (Hillary) Deitch-man, Ashley (Tracer) Towner, and Zach Long; stepgrandchildren, Wade (Danielle) Petro, Whitney (Billy) Grin-stead, and Kylee Grinstead; great-grandchildren, Brinkley, Mason and Kambry Epper-son, Lexi and Silerlynn Benefiel, Taylor Drake, Grace and Wesley Stahly, Reese and Jacob Deitchman, Davis Walker, Bennett, Philip and Mae Deitchman, Ella Rogers, Jace and Deegan Towner, and Zahara Long; stepgreat -grandchildren, Ellie and Max Petro, and Camden, Hagen, and Tinley Grinstead; one sister, Esteleen Burdsall of Elwood, and several nieces and nephews.

Annabell was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marie Arnold; husband, Robert J. Petro; three brothers, Phil Arnold, Jimmy Arnold and Jerry Arnold; and three sisters, Delores Wallace, Bea Martz and Liz Heflin.

Funeral services celebrating Annabell’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, in Elwood with her two grandsons Kyle and Eric Deitchman officiating. Burial will follow in Thrailkill Cemetery north of Swayzee, Ind.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson Street, Elwood, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the George Morrisett Food Pantry.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com