Sue Schroth



DALLAS, TEXAS – Alexan-dria native Sue (Wright) Schroth, 81, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, after a hospitalization for pneumonia.

Sue was born Sept. 26, 1939, to Naomi and Gilbert Wright in Alexandria.

She was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the class of 1957. Sue graduated as a registered nurse from St. Vincent School of Nursing in Indianapolis. In 1986, she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

She worked with geriatric patients for the entirety of her career. Sue was a blessing to her patients, their families and her co-workers.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Konrad Schroth of Dallas and her six children, Ben (Dallas), Joe (Knoxville, Tenn.), Valarie (New York), Jessica (Dallas), Melissa (Dallas), and Molly (Dallas.). She is Nana to nine living grandchildren, Kelly, Jeremy, Austin, Ian, Andrew and Jacob; five siblings, Fanny (Clyde) New and Wayne (Erlyne) Wright, all of Alexandria, Maurice (Geneva) Wright in Brown County, Ind., Mary Tobin (Tom) Bennett of Summitville, and Carman Tobin (Stephen) Pierce of Auburn.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Abigail and her sister, Bonnie Tobin.

Private family services will take place at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Private interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. Pastor Bob Adams will officiate.

Sue’s family requests donations to Nana’s “happy place”, the Richardson Public Library, 900 Civic Center Dr, Richardson, Texas 75080. They may also be reached at 972-744-4350 or email [email protected]

“Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift – there is nothing small about it. ” – Florence Nightingale.

