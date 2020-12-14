Lela Catherine (Stout) Reed



Lela (Stout) Reed, age 89, of Tipton, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Lela was born on Sept. 30, 1931, to her parents, Burnal Stout and Nora (Doak) Stout.

Lela grew up and went to school in Kokomo. On July 10, 1947, Lela married the love of her life, John Reed. The two of them enjoyed 61years of marriage and raised four beautiful children together. John passed away on Oct. 27, 2008.

Lela was an amazing homemaker through the years. Her joy in life was creating a loving home for her husband and children. Later in her life, she became an amazing Grandmother, creating many memories that her grandchildren will always hold dear to their hearts. Nurturing and serving others came very naturally to Lela. She could often be found cleaning house, cooking, baking, canning, or making jelly, pies and cakes. Her family greatly benefited from her exceptional cooking abilities. Her dressing and homemade noodles were second to none!

When Lela wasn’t tending to her loved ones she enjoyed gardening, canning, embroidery and quilting. With her upbeat spirit, she loved to whistle and sing. Her lovely operatic voice was always a treat for listeners.

Lela was a part of the Baker’s Dozen Home Economics Club, as well as a Quilting Club that she attended every Tuesday night. A strong work ethic led the way for every activity this woman participated in.

She was fun and playful, but she could also be serious and intentional, eager to get her work done. She made extra money through the years by selling Avon and preparing clothing (ironing/starching) for others. She took great pride in always being on time and being dependable for anyone who might be relying on her. Lela will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Lela’s legacy of love are her children, Pamela (Don) Barcus and Fredrick (Patricia) Reed; grandchildren, Jeffrey Jumper, John (Karen) Stout, Amanda (Scott) Powell, Mindy (Donny) Carter, Renee Davis, Fred (Cynthia) Reed Jr. and Tony (Heather) Winters; great-grandchildren, David (Alisha) Love, Shannon Love, Devon Love, Rachel Coakley, Sean Coakley, Madison Coakley, Haley (James) Taylor, Brittany Carter, Tyler Keifer, Isaac Powell, Cheyenne Sharp, Leah Powell, Willow Winters, Wilder Winters, Kaylynn Stout and Adam Stout; great-great-grandchildren, Marcus Devendorf and Amelia Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as many blessed children who have become grandchildren through the gift of marriage.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Burnal and Nora Stout; husband, John Reed; son, John Reed Jr.; daughter, Hannah Winters; son-in-law, Harold W. Stout; granddaughter, Sharon Coakley; and siblings, Mary McBane, Charles Stout, Ruth Black, Bill Stout, John Stout and Louie Stout.

A funeral service celebrating Lela’s life will be on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Brother John Ankrum officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

