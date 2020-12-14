Joyce A. Riser



ALEXANDRIA – Joyce A. (Clary) Riser, 87, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a sudden illness.

She was born on July 24, 1933 in Boone Township to Garrett and Mary Belle (Jones) Clary and has lived in this area all of her lifetime.

She was a graduate of Summitville High School with the Class of 1951.

She had worked as Activity Director at The Willows, formerly of Alexandria for 18 years. A QMA, Qualified Medicine Aid, Joyce retired in 2000 as a home health aide with Community Hospital-Anderson.

She was a member of the former Alexandria First United Methodist Church. More recently Joyce attended the Epworth United Methodist Church in rural Alexandria.

Survivors: two daughters, Kim (Allen) Watt of Lantana, Fla. and Debra (Kenneth) Fox of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Brittney Watt (Ryan) and Derek Watt, Joshua Fox, Jacob Fox (Megan) and Jordan Fox; and nieces and nephews. She was “Grandma Joyce” to the extended Fox family

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronald Clary and a sister, Donna Barmes.

Graveside services celebrating Joyce’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in the Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township. Heidi Quinones will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., Alexandria from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Social distancing and mandatory facial masking will be observed.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the activity Fund at Keystone Woods, 2335 North Madison Avenue, Anderson, Ind. 46011.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Joyce and serve the Riser family.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com