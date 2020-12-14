Jane Ann Johnson



ALEXANDRIA – Jane Ann (Hocker) Johnson, 103, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020 at Northview Health and Living in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born Nov. 20, 1917 in Alexandria to Dr. M.R. and Inez (Benedict) Hocker and lived here all of her lifetime.

Jane Ann graduated from Alexandria High School with the Class of 1936 and then Ball State University with a BS and MA.

She taught in the Alexandria school system for 25 plus years.

She attended the First Christian Church of Alexan-dria and was a member of Tri Kappa Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Aesop Club.

On April 2, 1942, she married Rex J. Johnson who preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2005.

Survivors: a son, Jerry R. (Vicki) Johnson of Leesburg, Ind.; daughter, Betsy (Dick) Baker of Alexandria; grandchildren, Kyle (Lisa) Johnson of Muncie, Lindsey (Grayson Kneisley) Johnson of Indianapolis, Jon (Amy) Baker of Yorktown, and Brian (Adelle) Baker of Simpson-ville, S.C.; great-granddaughter, Hanna J. Baker of Yorktown; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Bob Hocker; sister, Frances McNees; and infant granddaughter, Kristin Baker

Due to the current pandemic situation, private interment services were held in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Owens Funeral Home of Alexandria has been entrusted with Jane Ann’s arrangements.

Memorial donations are suggested to the First Christian Church of Alexan-dria, 215 W. Berry St., Alexandria, Ind. 46001

Jane Ann’s family would like to thank the entire staff of Summit Convalescent Center for the care and attention given to her as well as the Northview Health and Living Center for the final weeks she was with them.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Jane Ann and serve the Johnson family

on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com