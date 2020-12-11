

NOBLESVILLE – Pedro Alvarez, 96, of Noblesville and formerly of Atlanta, died at 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville.

He was born in Austin, Texas on April 28, 1924, to Mateo and Masima (Quintero Fernandez) Alvarez.

On Aug. 4, 1948, he married the love of his life, Crecencia “Chris” Soliz. The coupled raised a beautiful family and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Crecencia died on April 30, 2010.

Pedro was a very experienced automobile mechanic, owning his own shop. He also worked for Gene Cottingham Chevrolet and Eriks Chevrolet in Kokomo. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Pedro was a football fan and especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a good dancer and lit up the room when he would dance. He also loved to travel.

Pedro was a proud member of the United States Army, 2nd Armored Division, “Hell on Wheels” and dearly loved his country. He served during World War II. Pedro was awarded many citations including the American Defense Service Medal and Bronze Stars recognizing service members who show acts of heroism in the field or who are meritorious in their work. He was also wounded during the war and was presented a Purple Heart.

He is survived by his five children, Sylvia Alvarez and husband Arnold Rodriguez of Cicero, Donna Alvarez of Tipton, Max Alvarez and wife Sandy of Atlanta, Dale Alvarez and wife Chris of Merced, Calif. and Patricia Tragesser of Atlanta; grandchildren, Christina Hinds, Daniel Rodriguez, Charles Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez, Amber Alvarez, Alex Alvarez, Celina Courtney, Chynna Tragesser, Jamieson Tragesser, Pete Alvarez Jr., Annette Petty, Joann Alvarez, Patti Arnold and Theresa Peppers; and a daughter-in-law, Joann Alvarez of California.

Pedro is also survived by great-grandchildren, Austin Hinds, Sierra Hinds, Isaiah Rodriguez, Emilia Rodriguez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Elijah Rodriguez, Isabel Rodriguez, Alivia Rodriguez, Christian Rodriguez, Brady Branstetter, Avery Applegate, Layla Rutland and Knox Woods. He will be missed by his best friend, Henry the Chihuahua.

He was preceded in death by one son, Pete Alvarez; one granddaughter, Brandie Stewart; and his siblings, Camilo Alvarez, Jesus Alvarez, Manuel Ramos, Antonia Herrera, Gabriel Alvarez and Romona Galvan.

Pedro’s funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Sean Pogue presiding. Visitation will also be on Monday from 1 p.m. until time of the service at funeral home. Social distancing guidelines are in place. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Pedro’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Honoring Pedro’s wishes and his service to his country, he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Purple Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 49, Annandale, Vir., 22003.