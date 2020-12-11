

ANDERSON – Patricia J. LaShure, 74, of Anderson, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at Countryside Manor Health & Living.

She was born March 25, 1946, in Elwood, to William and Margaret Downey and resided most of her life in Anderson. Patricia was a 1964 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood. She retired from BMG Music Group in Indianapolis. Her caring and compassionate nature led her to a second career as a home health caregiver after retirement.

Patricia married Robert M. LaShure on May 6, 1989, and they shared 31 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 9, 2020.

In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling by RV throughout Indiana and the United States with her husband, friends and family.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kim Hawhee (Brian Hawhee) of Pendleton; sons, Trent Hinds (Harold Medina) of Tampa, Fla. and Kyle Hinds (Dinorah Cely-Hinds) of San Diego, Calif.; stepson, Bobby LaShure (Tina LaShure) of New Castle; sisters, Brenda Giselbach of Kokomo and Karen Stover of Elwood; brother, Terry (Nancy) Downey of Geneva; grandchildren, Braden Hawhee, Savannah Hawhee, Noel Vázquez, Richard Logue, Eric Logue and Julie Logue; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael William ‘Bill’ Downey.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. in Anderson, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.

Due to Covid-19, masks are required and social distancing must be followed.

The service will be live streamed on the Loose Funeral YouTube Channel.