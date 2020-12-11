

TIPTON – Lex A. Boyd, 73, of Tipton died at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 21, 1947, in Elwood, to Donivan Eugene “Gene” and Betty (Griffith) Boyd.

On Jan. 4, 1969, he married Carla Massey and she survives. The couple raised three children and enjoyed 51 years of marriage together.

Lex was a lifelong farmer. He also worked at Home Depot for 16 years. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1965 where he played basketball and football. Lex held the shot put record at Tipton High School for several years. He was a true 4-H dad, spending his days teaching his kids how to properly raise livestock and then taking them and the livestock to the Tipton County and Indiana State Fair. Later in life, he enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports. Lex was a true Tipton sports fan. He never missed home basketball or football games of his beloved Blue Devils. Lex also proudly served his county in the United States Army.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carla; three children, Kris Boyd and wife Vicky of Tipton, Genny Finch and husband Mike of Tipton and Valerie Boyd of Tipton; siblings, James Boyd and wife Donna of Kokomo, Robert Boyd of Kokomo, Donna Richard and husband Marion of Louisville, Ken., Linda Tragesser and husband John of Tipton, David Boyd of Tipton and Emily Wilson of Tipton. Lex is also survived by his grandchildren, Devon Boyd, Keegan Boyd, Kolby Boyd, Harrison Finch and Abigail Finch; and his step-mother, Lenora Boyd of Tipton.

Funeral services for Lex will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Logan Westrick presiding. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Lex will be buried in Fairview Cemetery.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Lex’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial contributions in Lex’s honor may be made to the Oncology Department at IU Health, 1000 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072 or the Athletic Department at Tipton High School, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072.