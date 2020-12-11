ELWOOD – Donald M. Wirick, age 68, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Riverview Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born in Kokomo on July 15, 1952. He was the son of Dewey and Ruth (Montgomery) Wirick. On March 11, 2020, he married Carol (Brannen) Wirick and they shared 42 years of marriage together.

Donald retired from CSX Railroad after more than 35 years of service.

Donald is survived by three sons, Lee Wirick of Elwood, Bill Wirick of Lebanon and Jason McKinney; a daughter, Stormmy Wirick of Bluffton; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald Wirick of Oklahoma and Harvey Wirick of Hammond; two sisters, Silva Cofield of Logansport and Ruth Harphan of Alexandria; two step-brothers, Buddy Fields and Jeff Fields; and several nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Ruth Wirick; wife, Carol Wirick; two brothers, Eugene Wirick and Ronnie Fields and two sisters, Carolyn Fields and Shirley Fields.

Funeral service celebrating Don’s life will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, with his family conducting his service. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date next to his wife Carol in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.

