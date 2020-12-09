Tipton teen dead following early morning shooting

TIPTON, Ind. – Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Tipton County Communications Center received a 911 call from Joseph Temple reporting a subject had been shot at 4232 N. St. Rd. 19, Sharpsville. Upon the arrival of Tipton County Deputies and Tipton City Police Offices, a male subject was observed laying outside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Also located outside the residence in the area of the gunshot victim was Temple, 46, a resident of the property.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid to the victim. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and advised that the subject was deceased. The Tipton County Coroner was then notified. The victim was identified as Noe Alexander Contreras, 19, of Tipton.

Officers questioned multiple people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting, as well as Temple, as part of the investigation. Temple was transported to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office where he consented to an interview concerning the incident. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office also conducted multiple interviews of potential witnesses at the sheriff’s office. Based on the initial investigation, Temple was arrested for the murder of Contreras and was subsequently incarcerated in the Tipton County Jail. Any final charges will be determined by the Tipton County Prosecutor’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact Major Mike Tarrh with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at (765)675-0759.