Media statement from Miller’s Merry Manor:

Like many healthcare facilities in our State, Miller’s in Tipton is caring for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. On July 16th, we were notified that a patient tested positive for the virus. Since that time, through our contact tracing and testing, we have received additional positive test results for some of our patients. These patients were relocated to a designated COVID isolation unit within our nursing facility and most have displayed minimal or no symptoms. At this time, we are continuing to test residents and our staff with the assistance of IU Tipton Hospital and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Additionally, ISDH is providing guidance from its survey team and Infection Control Prevention team.

At Miller’s, the health and well-being of our residents and employees are our primary focus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been diligent in following the guidelines of the CDC and the Indiana State Department of Health. For all of us in healthcare, these are unprecedented times and we appreciate the assistance that our Medical Director, Dr.Harper, the hospital and staff, physicians and local authorities have given to us as we work through this situation together. We are continuing to work closely with them to monitor our other patients as well as our staff.

Throughout this difficult situation, all pertinent data has continued to be reported to the State as required, and patient representatives are receiving daily updates. Moving forward, we will continue to keep our patients, families and employees informed on our facility status as has been our practice throughout the pandemic.