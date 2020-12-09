

Gary M. Beeman, 65, of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Elwood on April 11, 1955, to the late Max and Donna (Plummer) Beeman.

Gary retired from General Motors after more than 30 years of service.

He was a member of Elwood Elks for many years and the Lions Club in Missouri. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Gary is survived by a daughter, Beth Beeman of Pendleton; a son, Jon (Sarah) Beeman of Florida; three grandchildren, Hannah Beeman, Kason Klein, and Jack Beeman; companion, Ellen Milligan; a brother, Mark (Cassie) Beeman of Elwood; a sister, Moira (David) Sylvie of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Max E Beeman, and mother, Donna Beeman.

It was Gary’s wish to be cremated. No formal services will be held at this time.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to carry out the final wishes of Gary and to care for the Beeman family.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com