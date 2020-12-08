

Timothy Redmond Curry, 82, of Tipton, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020, after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Tim started his journey through life on Oct. 12, 1938, in Beloit, Wis., born to Louise (Hobbs) and S. Ralph Curry Jr. He was the oldest of three children.

After the family relocated back to central Indiana closer to home, they welcomed sister Patricia in 1941. Ralph served in the Navy in the north Pacific during WWII leaving his young family to fend for themselves during these years of strict rationing. Tim’s brother Neal was born in 1946.

Tim was fond and proud of his family heritage. His Grandfather Chalmer Hobbs was a banker and lived in Windfall. His Grandfather Ralph Curry Sr. farmed land northwest of Tipton. Both families have old roots in Tipton County.

Tim’s father Ralph was a career delivery driver and mechanic. Eventually, Tim’s parents operated their own one truck food delivery service under the Curry name. Tim was the first of many sons and grandsons recruited to drive the hot dog truck.

During his years at Tipton High School, Tim played football with his best friend, Phil Legg. During junior year, those two paired up with two sweethearts. Soon after graduating, Tim married Nancy Lilly on Aug. 25, 1956, at her family home. Phil married LaKeita. The two couples and their families made many memories.

After deciding that a career as a hot dog man was not for him, Tim enlisted in the US Air Force in April 1958. He attended technical training at Keesler AFB, Biloxi, Miss. Nancy joined him there and they lived in a small cottage. Later while away at training at Goodfellow AFB, San Angelo, Texas, his daughter Marcy was born in Elwood in March 1959.

On completion of his training, Tim was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska, arriving in August 1959. Nancy joined Tim there and they had two more children, Matthew in June 1960 and Melinda (Mindy) in September 1961.

Tim’s Air Force unit primarily monitored Soviet radio traffic during the Cold War. He was honorably discharged having achieved the rank of Airman First Class/E-4 in May 1962.

Tim, Nancy and their three infants bravely journeyed by car from Seattle across the country back home again to Indiana. It was the pre-interstate highway era and the trip took several days.

Over the next few years, Tim and family called Indianapolis, Goldsmith and rural Tipton home before settling in at 211 Mill Street, Tipton, in 1965.

Tim hired on at Chrysler’s new Casting Plant in Kokomo in 1964 as an electrician apprentice. After 36 years, he retired in 2000. During the course, he proudly served as a steward for Union 1166. Tim helped to install and implement some of the first robotic units at the plant. He believed in hard work and put in a lot of seven-day weeks over the years. Through his career studies, he obtained an associate degree in electrical engineering from Indiana University Kokomo.

In 1973, Tim and family welcomed Jon Adams into their home as their son and brother.

In 1975, Tim and Nancy divorced after 19 years of marriage.

Tim married Jane Mullens in 1979. They lived in Indian Heights, Kokomo, along with Jane’s young son, Jeff. They divorced in 1981.

In 1982, Tim married Emily Whitehead Schuman. His sons Jon and Matt stood up for him at their wedding. He adopted Emily’s daughters, Rebecca, age 8 and Jennifer, age 5. They resided in a home east of Kokomo until they divorced in 1990.

Tim truly enjoyed cars and motorsports. Trips to the races with the family started early. Tim enjoyed motorcycle road trips on his Honda CB750 with Nancy and friends, then later his sons. Off roading fit into the family recreation plan during the early 70s. More recently Tim attended many autocrosses and races with his boys and grandsons. His recent Facebook feed is full of beautiful old cars. The vehicles he owned were an eclectic mix, including a Jaguar, “Abner,” and a Triumph. His latest love was “The Big Red Throbber” in which he logged over 300,000 miles.

Tim loved to explore and see new places. He would load up the family in the car and head out on a drive, whether for a Sunday afternoon or a two-week journey with camper in tow. Family trip destinations included Biloxi, Colorado, Myrtle Beach and Florida. Once retired, Tim acquired a 5th-wheel trailer and spent a couple of years towing all around the US accompanied by his partner Cleo. Tim made it to 49 states, Mexico, Canada and Europe.

If you were ever Tim’s neighbor, you knew it. He loved to socialize and get to know his community. And they loved him back. By 2002, Tim settled into a snowbird routine. Summers were spent up north near family. He parked his RV at Overdorf Lake outside of Arcadia for several summers where he enjoyed hours spent BS’ing on the liar’s bench. His winter base was at Lakeside RV Park in Livingston, Louisiana. He was recently “adopted” by Kendal McDaniel and family. Kendal and Tim kept each other company, especially in pursuit of great seafood, Tim’s favorite hobby, and doing the daily crossword puzzles.

Over the years, Tim loved his family pets and critters. His latest four-legged roommate was Scruffy, a cat he adopted, spoiled and taught to walk on a leash.

Tim is survived by his children Jonathan (Donetta) Adams, Tipton, Marcy (Dennis) Luttrell, Windfall, Matthew (Kimberly Foster) Curry, Carmel, Melinda (Todd) Ketchum, Tipton, Rebecca (Ryan) Radel, St Augustine, Florida, and Jennifer (John) Babcock, Bristol, Indiana; twelve grandchildren Jonathan, Jackson, Jacob and Parker Adams; Kacey (Curry) Mahon and Dani Curry; Nicole (Ketchum) Friend, Todd Ryan, and Annie Ketchum; Chase (Radel) Klinedinst, Hudson and Lincoln Radel; and Landon and Mason Babcock; ten great grandchildren Jonathan, Jace, Abigail, J.J. and Silas Adams; Grace, Layla and Carter Friend; Everett Ketchum; and Norah Klinedinst; his brother, Neal (Michelle) Curry, Richmond, Indiana; his brother-in-law Jerry Miller; and his cat Scruffy.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

The family is planning a celebration of Tim’s life next summer. His ashes will be interned in St John’s Cemetery at Fairview in Tipton near his parents.

Tim’s family would like to thank the staff of IU Methodist Hospital for all the care and support they provided during his stay.

Memorials or donations may be made to the animal humane society or veterans’ group of your choice.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Curry family in their time of need.

Please feel free to leave a condolence or share a special memory of Tim with his family on his tribute wall.