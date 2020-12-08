

Nora Marie Poor, (April 28, 2020 – Dec. 5, 2020), Frankton, entered the presence of Jesus on Dec. 5, 2020.

Nora’s life was characterized by joyfulness and a love for people. She was happiest when she was around those closest to her and her whole face lit up in a smile when someone looked her way. Everyone who knew Nora commented on what a peaceful and content baby she was. She liked to laugh at her big brother’s silliness and hold his hand. She liked to say “dada” and was just starting to sit up on her own. Nora was loved deeply by her family and they are comforted to know that she is safe in the arms of Jesus forever.

Nora is the daughter of Gage and Julie Poor of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. She is survived by her brother, Rowan, 2; maternal grandparents, Daryl and Carol VanDyken; paternal grandparents, Marie and Tommy Beaty and Brian Poor; maternal great-grandparents, William and Charlotte Viss; paternal great-grandparents, Bill and Joan Gordon, Gene and Jean Lennis and John and Carol Poor; paternal aunts and uncles, Chloe Poor and Dakota Poor; cousins Brinlee, 2 and Brennox3 months; and Josiah Mc-Williams; and maternal aunts and uncles, Scott and Rachel VanDyken; cousins, Harper, 7, Bennett, 5, and Holden, 2, Audrey and Eric Ford, and Charlotte and Brandon West.

The family will have a private service at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cre-mation and Event Center in North Palm Beach, Fla. today, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Nora’s family will receive friends at a graveside service at the K of P Ceme-tery in Frankton, Ind. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria is honored to have been entrusted to assist the family with local arrangements.

Current Indiana Pandemic mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Team Chloe Poor via GoFundMe to support Nora’s Aunt CC who is battling osteosarcoma bone cancer.

Cards for the family can be sent to the following address: Julie and Gage Poor, Care of Charlotte West, Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, 5555 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33308

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com