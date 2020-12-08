Mulford R. Davis



FRANKTON – Mulford R. “Muff” Davis, 99, of Frankton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson from Covid-19, but a long, well-lived life.

He was born Feb. 10, 1921 in Orestes, the son of Charles R. and Fannie M. (White) Davis.

Muff was a 1939 graduate of Elwood High School and later graduated from the University of Kentucky where he received a full basketball scholarship. In college, he played basketball for legendary coach, Adolf Rupp. His college years were interrupted by World War II as he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945. Muff was known as an accomplished basketball player and remained a sports fan all of his life – especially the sport of basketball.

He married Martha L. Myers on Sept. 7, 1946, and they shared 74 years of marriage together. Muff and Martha lived in Frankton where they raised their family and were active in the community.

Muff retired in 1976 as the Principal of Highland High School in Anderson after 12 years in the position. He also formerly taught history and drivers education at Frankton High School for many years.

While working at Frankton High School, he was honored to serve as head basketball coach at the school for 15 years in addition to coaching track, cross-country, and baseball.

Muff was a devoted member of the Frankton Christian Church where he served in many capacities. He was also a charter member of the Frankton Lions Club. Muff was honored to be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989. His dedication to teaching and coaching impacted the lives of countless students and athletes during his career, and he was blessed to stay in contact with many students through the years.

Muff will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Muff’s family legacy includes his wife, Martha Davis; son, Phil (wife Tami) Davis of Alexandria; daughter, Deb Davis (husband Paul Nailor) both of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Jeff Davis, Brian Davis, Lindsay Gossett, Kathleen Brian, and Elizabeth Kissinger; three step-grandchildren, Tara Flack, Kristian Nailor, Trisha Mupfudze; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Muff was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, King Davis and Sherman Davis; and daughter-in-law, Ava Campbell Davis.

Cremation will take place, and services will be conducted at a later date in 2021 at the Elwood City Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with Muff’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton High School Athletic Department through the funeral home – P.O. Box 20, Elwood, Ind. 46036.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.