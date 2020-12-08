FRANKTON – Mona L. Brown, 64, of Frankton, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Anderson on Dec. 20, 1955, to the late Carson and Minnie (Parhams) Moore.

On May 26, 1988, she married Jack R. Brown and they shared 30 years of marriage together before he passed away on June 3, 2018.

She graduated from Anderson High School in 1974. She was employed at Harvest Market in Frankton as the Produce Manager.

Survivors include three sons, Timothy Brown of Anderson, Patrick Brown of Wisconsin and Adam Triplett of Anderson; one daughter, Carrie Triplett of Frankton; three grandchildren; three sisters, Sue Winfrey of Chesterfield, Brenda Sutton of Middletown and Wanda Ashba of Anderson; two brothers, Carol Moore of Anderson and David Moore of Markelville and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Minnie Moore; two sisters, Betty Addington and Nancy Moore; two brothers, Jim and Robert Moore.

Funeral service celebrating Mona’s life will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. David McConnell officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

