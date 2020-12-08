Margaret McMahan



Margaret Ann McMahan, 88 years of age, passed away in her sleep on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Chesterton Manor in Chesterton.

She was born Aug. 27, 1932 in Elwood, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Hobbs) Hardebeck.

The oldest of seven children, she attended St. Joseph School and later graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1950.

Margaret married Richard E. McMahan on April 17, 1954, and they shared 34 years of marriage before his passing in 1988. Margaret and Richard were blessed with three children from this union. They moved to California for Richard’s Naval Service before returning home to Elwood to raise their children.

Margaret lived a bustling life, always working hard; and whatever she set her mind to doing – she gave her very best. Through the years she worked at various places in Elwood, clerking at J.C. Penney, bookkeeping at Montgomery Ward and B.F. Goodrich. In California, she worked as a clerk typist at Public Finance Corporation and then clerked at Convair. After returning to Elwood, Margaret and Richard opened MMR Craft and Hobby in the mid-1970’s and this business served the community for over 20 years. Many residents fondly remember her son, Michael, the bookkeeper of the store, working alongside his parents. While working at the craft store, she also worked for over 25 years at the GM Delco Electronics plant in Kokomo. Margaret was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood and later St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton.

Crafting came naturally to her as her hands were always busy creating. She loved quilting, crocheting, and knitting for those she loved. She also donated many quilts and crocheted blankets to those in need in the community. She was happiest with a bag of yarn and a hook, busy creating something magnificent. Her family is thankful for all the treasured creations they have to keep them warm in her memory.

After closing the craft store, she moved to Michigan to be closer to her daughter and grandson, Paula and Christopher. Later, she moved to Chesterton to be close to her two sons, Robert and Michael, and grandchildren, Tristan and Rory. She volunteered her crafting skills often at the Banta Center in Valparaiso and made many good friends while she lived in northwest Indiana.

Margaret’s family includes sons, Robert McMahan and Michael McMahan, both of Chesterton; daughter, Paula (husband Joe) Hass of Michigan; three siblings, Frances Tulowitzky of Elwood, Nancy (husband Terry) Downey of Fairmount, and Barbara Rivers of Elwood; four grandchildren, Rory McMahan, Tristan Kehle, Brittany Metz, and Justin McMahan; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard McMahan; and three siblings, Norma Hardebeck, Joe Hardebeck, and David Hardebeck.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood with Father Dennis Goth of St. Joseph Church, officiating. Burial will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be made at copherfeslermay.com.