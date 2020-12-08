

ALEXANDRIA – David J. Libler, 80, long time Alexandria educator, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Estero, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1940 in Anderson to Harry and Jane (Craig) Libler and was a former Alexandria resident.

David was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the class of 1958. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degree from Ball State University in Muncie.

David invested himself in hundreds of young lives by teaching and coaching the fifth and sixth grades at Cunningham School in rural Alexandria. Nobody could make a basket off the gym wall like he could. David retired in 1996 after teaching for 33 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria.

Family was most important to him as he enjoyed anything to do with his kids and grandkids. David was one heck of a golfer, avid fisherman, and loved to play cards – as long he could win. Never selfish, always loving and kind, he was that great combination of mentor and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” (Ward) Libler whom he married Aug. 21, 1965; three sons, Gary (Stacie) Libler of Alexandria, Craig (Shannon) Libler of Reno, Nev. and Jeff (Mary) Libler in Brighton, Mich.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sister, Nancy (Al) Duffy of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Dockrey.

Cremation and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Estero, Fla. An inurnment service in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Alexandria will be announced in the spring of 2021.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Parkin-son’s Foundation at www.-parkinson.org

