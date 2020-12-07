Stephanie R. Boothroyd



Stephanie R. (Ritter) Boothroyd, 49, of Elwood, entered into the gates of Heaven to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

She was born Dec. 30, 1970 in Elwood, the daughter of Karl “Bud” and Charlotte A. (Hughes) Ritter.

Stephanie was a 1989 graduate of Frankton High School.

She was a homemaker most of her life, and formerly worked at Wal-Mart in Noblesville as a cashier for two years.

Stephanie married her soulmate, Donald L. Booth-royd on Sept. 21, 1990 and they shared 30 years of marriage together.

She enjoyed crocheting, photography, and teaching Sunday School for many years in local churches.

Stephanie was currently a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Elwood, and she enjoyed witnessing her faith to anyone she might meet in life. She never knew a stranger, and had an amazing laugh that brightened the spirits of everyone around her. Stephanie truly had a servant’s heart, and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her beloved grandkids. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will never be forgotten.

Stephanie’s family includes her mother, Charlotte Ritter of Alexandria; husband, Donald Boothroyd of Elwood; two children, Samantha Booth-royd (fiance’ Benjamin Corn-well) of Elwood and Michael Boothroyd of Kokomo; four siblings, Tammy (Harry) Cox of Alexandria, Heather Ritter (Michael Murphy) of Kokomo, Amanda Ritter of Wilmington, N.C., and Rebecca (Dave) Krenz of Grand Rapids, Mich.; four grandchildren, Taylar Southard, Kady Bristol, Miranda Boothroyd, and Dean Boothroyd; beloved dog, “Brownie”; 23 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and nephews.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Karl R. “Bud” Ritter; sister, Karla Gordon; paternal grandparents, Joel and Velma Ritter; and maternal grandparents, Rayfield and Opal Hughes.

A funeral service celebrating Stephanie’s life and faith will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood. Mandatory health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Food Pantry through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.