Richard J. Cleaver



ALEXANDRIA – Richard J. “Dick” Cleaver, 82, entered into rest surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from his residence following an extended illness.

He was born on July 17, 1938 in Alexandria to Leon and Catherine (Williamson) Cleaver and had resided here all of his lifetime.

Dick was a graduate of Alexandria High School-Class of 1959. He also held an Associate Degree in skilled trades.

He retired from General Motors in 1998 after 42 years of employment.

He was a member of the Alexandria Christian Con-gregation Church and an elected official of the United Auto Workers. He also belonged to the Masonic Lodge.

Dick gave back to his community by serving as Richland Township Trustee for 32 years, from 1982 to 2014. During his tenure he was instrumental in laying the groundwork and future support for the Richland Town-ship Volunteer Fire Depart-ment. Dick helped his three children with their Soap Box Derby cars and in 1982 their son Jim took fifth place in the world competition. Dick was the #1 fan of his children’s athletics in supporting their baseball and softball activities. He also coached Cunningham Little League for several years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Linda (Warner) Cleaver, whom he married Oct. 8, 1961; daughter, Leigh Ann (Charles “Chuck”) Anderson of Indianapolis; two sons, Randall (Lawana) Cleaver of Martinsville and James (Susie) Cleaver of Summitville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Catherine Bradford of Elkhart; a brother, Leon (Barbara) Cleaver of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Rosie and Bill Flook.

Services honoring Dick’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, Pastor Jerry Young and Chief Doug Stein will officiate. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home after 11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Richland Township Fire Department, 405 East 500 North, Anderson, Ind. 46012 or the Christian Congregation Church, 11015 North 300 East, Alexandria, Ind. 46001

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Dick and serve the Cleaver family