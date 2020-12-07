

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Paul Anthony “Tony” Rodriguez, 55, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich., after a short illness.

Tony was born April 26, 1965, in Elwood, Ind., to Pablo and Mary Lou Rodriguez.

He was a graduate of Frankton High School (1983). He later graduated from ITT Technical Institute (1985) with a degree in Management Information Systems.

He worked at Bekum America in Williamston, Mich. for the past 10 years.

Those who knew Tony know he didn’t like being fussed over and would rather give than receive. His work ethic was one to be admired. He could fix just about anything and loved working with anything mechanical. His favorite past-times were working on his Mustang and snowmobiling in the winter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl; his parents, Paul and Mary Lou Rodriguez of Noblesville, Ind.; daughter, Tiffani Rodriguez of Michi-gan; son, Anthony Rodriguez of Michigan; stepson, David Grimsby; stepson, Michael Beauchamp; sister, Pam (Rich Roberson) Rodriguez-Roberson of Beavercreek, Ohio; sister, Lucinda Gosnell of Elwood, Ind.; nephew, Zachary Roberson of Beavercreek, Ohio; niece, Amanda Gosnell of Elwood, Ind.; nephew, Jacob Gosnell of Elwood, Ind.; and his sweet fur-baby, Gracie. He is also remembered by several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tony’s passing has left an empty space in all of our hearts.

Tony will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.