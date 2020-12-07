

Pamela S. Doke, age 60 of rural Tipton, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 following battles with cancer and Covid-19 in her final days.

She was born March 1, 1960 in Tipton, the daughter of James “Lonell” and Jean (Honeas) Atchley.

Pam was a 1978 graduate of Tipton High School, and later graduated from Butler University after just 6 years with a double Master’s Degree in both speech pathology and audiology. In college, she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority.

She married her soulmate, Paul E. Doke on August 18, 1984 and they shared 36 years of marriage together. Pam formerly worked at New Hope of Indiana as an audiologist, and she enjoyed being a homemaker.

Pam was an active member of the Windfall Christian Church where she enjoyed helping with church functions and funeral dinners. She enjoyed living in the country, and especially loved working outside on her property and caring for the yard. Pam also loved animals of all kinds and always had a smile on her face. She was a devoted wife, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed.

Pam’s family includes her husband, Paul E. Doke of Tipton; sister, Linda (husband Paul) Weismiller of Tipton; nieces, Lynn (husband Tim) Calloway and their children Camden and Conner all of Tipton, and Paula (husband Shaun) McCord and their children Cash and Cale all of Tipton; mother-in-law, Emmagene Doke of Curtisville; sisters-in-law, Pat Hinshaw and Penny Doke; brother-in-law, Bruce (wife Vicki) Doke; and many extended family members.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Lonell and Jean Atchley; paternal grandparents, Luke and Nardie Atchley; and maternal grandparents, Doyle and Glenola Honeas.

Due to health precautions and the safety of family members, all services celebrating Pam’s life will be private with Rev. Carl Roudebush officiating. Following the service, burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

A video link for Pam’s service will be available on her obituary page at copherfeslermay.com aftSer 6 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tipton Food Pantry through the funeral home.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with Pam’s funeral arrangements.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.