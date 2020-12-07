

CICERO – Kevin V. Seaman, 70, of Cicero, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

He was born on May 6, 1950, to Charles and Anita (Miller) Seaman in Indianapolis.

Kevin graduated from Scecina High School in 1968, Indiana University in 1972 with a business degree and is an Evans Scholar Alumni. He retired after 30 plus years from US Foods Service as a transportation supervisor.

Kevin enjoyed golfing, visiting casinos and being with friends at Wolfie’s Bar and Grill in Noblesville and the Tipton Elks Lodge. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandsons.

He is survived by his daughter, Alex (Eli) Hutson; son, Eric (Brittany) Seaman; brother, Doug (Wanda) Seaman; and grandsons, Huck and Rafe Hutson.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville.

Visitation will be from 11a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.

Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis.

