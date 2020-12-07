Judith K. Brena



ALEXANDRIA – Judith K. “Judy” Brena, 71, of Alexandria, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Community Hospital, Anderson after an extended illness.

Judy was born in Anderson on Jan. 16, 1949 and was the daughter of Ernest M. and Freda M (Street) Street. She was a lifelong resident of Alexandria.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and always enjoyed spending time with her family especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. Judy love sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan as well as the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers.

Judy retired from Wal Mart in Muncie here she was a Greeter for several years.

Left to carry on her legacy of love are children, Cindy (Jeff Fetz) Gaines, Susan (John) Slinker and Jason (Amanda) Brena; her grandchildren, Brayton Gaines, Alexis Coburn, Carson Brena and Jordyn Brena. Also surviving are bothers, Merle (Velma) Street, Jack Street, and her sisters, Janet Johnson, and JoAnn Osborn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph Street, James Street and Richard Street; and sisters, Catherine Holford and Mildred Kemper.

A service of remembrance for Judy will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria with the Rev. Jeff Fetz officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Due to the current health conditions and in accordance with the states mandate, facial covering is required, and social distancing will be observed.

Bud and Susan Whetsel are honored to care for Judy and serve the Brena family.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Judy’s tribute page on our website www.whetselfuneralservice.com.