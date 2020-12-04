

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Paul Anthony (Tony) Rodriquez passed away suddenly Dec. 2, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. after a short illness.

Tony was born April 26, 1965, in Elwood.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl; his parents, Paul and Mary Lou Rodriquez; daughter, Tiffani Rodriquez; son, Anthony Rodriquez; stepson, David Grimsby; stepson, Michael Beauchamp; sister, Lucinda Gosnell; sister, Pamela Roberson; and his sweet fur-baby, Gracie. He is also remembered by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Those who knew Tony know he didn’t like being fussed over and would rather give than receive. His work ethic was one to be admired. His favorite past-times were working on his Mustang and snowmobiling in the winter.

Tony’s passing has left an empty space in all of our hearts.

Tony will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.