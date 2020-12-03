

NOBLESVILLE – Nancy C. Schulenburg, 78, of Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at in Noblesville.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1941, to Fredrick and Dorothy Glover in Janesville, Wis.

Nancy graduated from Janesville High School, then received a BA from Butler University School of Dance. In 1985, she was accredited by the Cecchetti Council of America. Nancy used her education to teach ballet, jazz and tap dancing to hundreds of students in Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina and Indiana; retiring from Nancy’s Ballet of Cicero in 2003.

She is an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church of Noblesville and Harbour Trees Golf Club where she won her flight one year.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Schulenburg; son, Michael Schulenburg of Seneca, S.C.; daughter, Christine (Tony) Phifer of Tipton; and grandchildren, Madison, Zachary and Emma Schulenburg of Seneca, S.C. and Dawson and Megan Phifer of Tipton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Rd. in Noblesville, with Pastors Al Schoonover and Doug Gast officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Rd., in Noblesville.

Private graveside service will be at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

The family asks that masks be worn and social distance be observed for the safety of the family and those attending the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061 Baltimore, MD 21297-1061 www.lwr.org or the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, www.cancer.org

Condolences may be made at www.randallroberts.com.