

Charles John “Chuck” Gerhard, 81, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Riverview Hospital following an extended illness.

Chuck was born in Kokomo on Aug. 24, 1939, to the late Richard and Doris (Leven-duski) Gerhard.

Chuck graduated from North Western High School in 1957.

On Aug. 24, 1984, he married Margaret (Wilkerson) Gerhard and they shared 36 years of marriage together before she passed away on Sept. 4, 2015.

Charles retired from Borg Warner Corp.

He was a member of the NRA.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hunting. He also had collected Lionel trains. Chuck loved his family and he will be sadly missed.

Chuck is survived by daughter, Stacy (Andy) Brock of Kentucky; granddaughter, Sarah Saxton of Kentucky; grandson, A.C. Brock of Kentucky; great-grandson, Zayden Saxton of Kentucky; brother, Paul (Vickie) Gerhard of Kokomo; sister, Katherine Eads of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Janet Wood of Elwood, Ind.; special niece, Patricia Heaton of Elwood; great-nephew, Tarron Con-well of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Doris Gerhard, and his wife, Margaret Gerhard.

Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with Chuck’s cremation arrangements. At his request, there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com