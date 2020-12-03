

ALEXANDRIA – Albert E. “Bud” Hall, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Bud was born on March 16, 1931 in Summitville to Nathan “Earl” and Dottie (Anderson) Hall Patz and had lived in Alexandria all of his lifetime.

Bud was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1949.

He served his country in the United States Army.

He retired in 1988 from Delco-Remy after 32 years of employment.

He was a member of the Jonesboro American Legion and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a life member of the Alexandria Eagles #1771.

Bud enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved to cook and participated in many chili cook-offs. Time he spent with his grandchildren was very precious to him.

Survivors: wife, Cora (Riall) Hall, whom he married Feb. 14, 1952; daughters, Alberta (Jim) Martin and Penelope Hall, all of Alexandria; two sons, Todd Hall (Blake Vance) and Andrew (Theresa) Hall, all of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Jason Small (Susan Lawson), Corie (Jason) Sterling, Olivia Hall, Carson Hall and Samuel Hall; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Meadow and Fenton Small; two brothers, Charles “Chazzy” (Josephine) Hall of Marion and Joseph (Shirley) Hall of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Cora Riley, Dora Thomas, Jeannie Lewis, Beverly Hannah and Mary Harrison; and brothers, Ralph Ripple and Nathan “Jack” Hall.

Services honoring Bud’s life and legacy will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Bud’s brother Charles Hall and the Rev. Courtley Granger will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hopewell Center, 5325 South Main Street, Anderson, Ind. 46013.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and facial masking for all in attendance.

Mike and Connie Owens are honored to care for Bud and serve the Hall family.