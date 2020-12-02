

William D. “Bill” Bozell, 76, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Ascension-St. Vincent Car-mel Hospital following a valiant battle with Covid-19.

He was born March 2, 1944 in Lebanon, the son of Denzil H. and Dorothy M. (Kirkpatrick) Bozell.

Bill was a 1962 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. He later graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in teaching from Austin Peay in 1967. He received his Master’s Degree from Ball State University in 1979.

Bill married his soulmate, Linda L. Moore on May 30, 1969, and they shared over 51 years of marriage together.

Bill enjoyed a long career in education beginning as a teacher for seven years at Madison-Grant High School and later teaching for five years at Taylor Jr./Sr. High School. He became Vice Principal at Taylor in 1979 for four years before being named Taylor’s Principal in 1983 where he served for 16 years. He impacted the lives of countless students during his career, and he retired from education in 1999. During retirement, he worked part-time at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood as a funeral assistant for many years.

Bill was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Elwood where he currently served on the board as the church moderator. He also formerly served as a Deacon and a Trustee at the church, and was visible at nearly all church functions. He was a former member of the Indiana Principal Leadership Academy and the Elwood Optimist Club.

Bill enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and all his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing with friends and always had a great sense of humor. As the patriarch of his family, Bill will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

Bill’s family includes his wife, Linda Bozell of Elwood; two children, Chad Bozell of Noblesville and Lachelle (Andrew) Yates of Fort Wayne; brother, Denny (Elaine) Bozell of Atlanta; two sisters, Diana and Deborah; eight beloved grandchildren, Conor Bozell, Jagger Bozell, Landon Schell, Olivia Yates, Madison Yates, Drew Yates, Xavier Yates, and Ethan Yates; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his dog, Pacer.

A funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include wearing face coverings and social distancing at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.