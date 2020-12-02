Jillene April Atwood Denton



ORESTES – Jillene April (Harrison) Atwood Denton, 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, Dec. 1, 2020.

She was born on April 18, 1933 in Scottsville, Ky., to Floyd and Janice Letha (Nitzschke) Harrison.

She has lived most of her lifetime in Orestes.

Jillene has had a colorful career with different jobs in her lifetime including working at Haines-Stellite, Service and Materials, General Tire, RCA, and Steel Parts. She has also driven a semi-truck for the Oak Ridge Boys. Moving to Alaska in 1976, she operated a surplus goods store in Fairbanks and worked as a security guard. In 1984 at the age of 51, Jillene graduated from John’s Beauty College in Texas City, Texas. She operated her own beauty shop in Orestes for 25 years. She operated Atwood’s Arcade in the mid 1980’s in Orestes. She owned several rental properties and she “flipped” houses before it became popular. Jillene made huge tents for Byerly Tent Rentals of Alexandria. She loved the color red.

Jillene always put her family first. Her great grandsons spent many weekends at “Grandma Jean’s” where they would stay up all night playing video games. Jillene never said no when asked to babysit. Her passing will leave a great hole in our hearts and lives and we will truly miss her.

Survivors include three sons, Jimmy (Gail) Atwood, Kim (Erin) Atwood and Bobby (Christy) Atwood, all of Orestes; daughter, Connie Atwood of Alexandria; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Maureen (Donnie) Horn of Alexandria and Janet (Phil) Follis of Orestes; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three infant siblings and her faithful companion “Casper.”

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Jillene’s cremation arrangements. At her request, there will be no public services.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to her grandchildren Leia and Jacob Atwood, who stayed with Grandma Jean at least one night a week since her return from the nursing home following hip surgery in August. We also could not have kept her at home without the help of special friends and caregivers LaRe’she Mitchem and Theresa and Bobby Richwine. We thank each of you from the bottom of our hearts. We also want to thank Paradigm Hospice for their caring assistance.