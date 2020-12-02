Barbara S. Sanqunetti



ALEXANDRIA – Barbara S. (Killian) Sanqunetti, 78, passed away at her Alexandria residence on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

She was born on May 1, 1942 in Campbell, Mo. to Joe and Magnola (Boshell) Killian.

Barbara was a graduate of Frankton High School with the Class of 1960 and she also attended Ball State University.

She started and operated a catering business, San-qunetti’s Party Room and Catering in Alexandria for 22 years.

One of Barbara’s greatest attributes was her to love to share with others and meet their needs She treasured being with family and friends through celebrations that always included her home cooked meals. Time spent with her 10 grandsons was very precious to her.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Sanqunetti, whom she married March 24, 1972; two daughters, Sonya Pickett of Anderson and Leandra (Brian) Jackson of Thorntown; two sons, John Sanqunetti of Anderson and Eric (Judy) Sanqunetti of Noblesville; grandsons, Preston Pickett, Parker Pickett, CJ Sanqunetti, Mitchell Jackson, Palmer Pickett, Matthew Jackson, Pierce Pickett, Alexander Jackson, Corbin Sanqunetti, and Cole Sanqunetti; great-granddaughter, Ella Sanqu-netti; sisters, Margaret (Keith) Thomas, Donna Howard and Gayla Clark; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Sanqunetti; brothers, Russell Killian, Larry Killian, Ronald Killian, and Gary Killian; and sisters, Joan Stockton and Betty Marion.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. A public Celebration of Barbara’s life will be announced at a later date.