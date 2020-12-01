Michael S. Ramseyer



Feb. 5, 1952 – Nov. 24, 2020

Mike Ramseyer, 68, Elwood, Ind., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood, Ind.

He was born Feb. 5, 1952 to James E. and Anetta J. (Catt) Ramseyer.

On May 23, 2004 he married Carol LaPierre Murray, who passed away in June of 2015.

Mike was a graduate of Northwestern High School in 1970, and a 1973 graduate of Indiana Business College.

His career included 17 years of employment with the state of Indiana and four years with the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 2004 due to illness.

Mike is survived by his step daughter, Melissa (Missy) Murray of Elwood and Paula Murray and companion, Mike McCord of Elwood; mother, Anetta (Jean) Ramseyer of Kokomo; sister, Michelle Ramseyer of Kokomo; and special niece, Holly and husband, Carl Olofsson of Belgium; two brothers-in-law, Douglas LaPierre and Thomas LaPierre, both of Yorktown; and two sisters-in-law, Dianne LaPierre of Bloomington and Gayle LaPierre of Marion; several nieces and nephews through marriage; Aunt Sue Catt of Kokomo and Betty and Jim Han of Key Largo, Fla. and six cousins and their families.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; wife; aunt and uncle, Annie and Bob Roler; brother-in-law, Donald LaPierre and sister-in-law, Janet LaPierre Hacker.

A funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Cremation was chosen with final resting at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Kokomo, Ind.

