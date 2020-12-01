

Linda D. Simmons, 69, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Elwood on June 21, 1951, to the late Ora and Betty (Stafford) Brum-met.

Linda was a 1970 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

On April 27, 1974 she married John Simmons and they shared more than 46 years of marriage together.

Linda attended Central Wesleyan Church in Elwood.

She loved to decorate her home, play Bingo, and was a QVC shopping Queen.

Linda enjoyed going on shopping trips with her mother to Goodwill. She was a very kind and generous person who would help anyone in need. She was an excellent cook and loved to host family Thanksgivings. Christmas was another favorite holiday that she loved to spend with her family.

Linda is survived by husband, John Simmons; son, Johnathon Simmons; daughter, Lori Simmons; grandson, Christian Morgan; two brothers, Steve Brummet, and Jerry (wife Charlotte) Brummet; sister-in-law and close friend, Carol House; close friend, Deborah Adger; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ora and Berry Brummet; and a brother, Gerry Brummet.

A funeral service to honor Linda’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood, with the Revs. Ben Capshaw, and Matthew Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com