

FRANKTON – Howard B. Sowers Jr., 67, of Frankton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at his residence following recent health issues.

He was born in Anderson on March 13, 1953, to the late Howard B. Sowers Sr. and Nondas Leora (Beeman) Basey.

On June 22, 1974 he married Karen (Lott) Sowers and they shared over 46 years of marriage together.

Howard retired from Guide Lamp plant 7 in 2003 after years of service as a fork lift operator.

He was a former member of the Frankton Jaycees, former ambulance drive for Frankton Ambulance service, and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Frankton. Howard was a longtime member of the Frankton Town Board, and was known as the “Mayor” to many Frankton residents. He had a passion for cars, and loved going to and participating in numerous car shows through the years. While his sons were growing up Howard was active in the pee wee league and was a former president of the Little League. He enjoyed going to his place in Florida with his family. Howard was an avid Colts fan, and loved to watch NASCAR especially Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Howard is survived by his wife, Karen Sowers; two sons, Michael (wife Lisa) Sowers, and Christopher (wife Krissy) Sowers; grandchildren, Andrew (Rachael) Sowers, Brandon (Kelaney) Sowers, Natalie Sowers, Joseph Farmer, and Haleigh (Jordan) Farmer; great-grandchildren, Chance, Emma Rose, Jaxxen, and Bentley; foreign exchange daughter from Norway, Heidi Olkinuora; brother, Tom (wife Joyce) Basey; brother-in-law, Donald (wife Robin) Lott; sister-in-law, Linda Gehrke; several nieces and nephews and a special thanks for her care of Howard to Lisa Edwards.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Nondas Leora; sister, Roselyn Basey; nephew, Tom Basey Jr.; and niece, Robin Basey.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Carol Whetsel-Alvernaz officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, Dec. 2, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19 restrictions face coverings, and social distancing are required at the funeral home and the capacity is 50 persons at a time in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mitzi Morsels through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com