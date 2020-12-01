SUMMITVILLE – Barbara L. Richard, 85, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1935 in Steubenville, Ohio and had resided in Summitville for the past 13 years.

She worked in the laundry department for 22 years at Coshocton Memorial Hospi-tal, Coshocton, Ohio.

She was a member of the Back-Creek Wesleyan Church of Fairmount. She volunteered at the Hope Center in Summitville.

Survivors include a son, Dale Albertson Jr. of Summitville; daughter, Anna Bledsoe of Arkansas; one grandson; two great-granddaughters; a brother, Irving Bloom; three sisters, Wilma Jean Baker, Pam Stillwell and Doris Penrod; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother; two sons, Ralph Brown and Charles Brown; and brothers, Tim Bloom, Sid Bloom, Dave Bloom and Bill Bloom

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville is handling cremation arrangements. Private services will be announced at a later date.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com